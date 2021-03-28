(KMAland) -- Iowa was the only regional college softball winner while Oklahoma rolled Iowa State, Penn State beat Nebraska in extras and Omaha was swept. Check out the full rundown below.
Kansas (17-11, 1-2): Oklahoma State blanked Kansas 12-0. Sydnee Ramsey did have two hits in the loss.
Iowa State (22-8, 0-3): It was a rough day for ISU, who lost to top-ranked Oklahoma 22-2. Carli Spelhaug, Sami Williams, Alesia Ranches and Skyler Ramos had the Cyclones' four hits.
Nebraska (9-7): The Huskers lost in extra-innings to Penn State 7-5. Billie Andrews drove in three runs for Nebraska.
Iowa (10-6): Iowa beat Purdue 8-3 despite being outhit 11-9. Denali Loecker drove in four the Hawkeyes. Allison Doocy was the winning pitcher.
Northern Iowa (12-3, 3-3): Indiana State blanked Northern Iowa 2-0. Sammey Bunch, Madison Parks and Daryn Lamprecht accounted for UNI's three hits.
Drake (5-18, 1-5): Missouri State ran rampant over Drake 14-4 behind an eight-run fifth inning. Addie Lightner drove in three runs.
UMKC (14-11, 0-4): South Dakota State swept the Roos 7-2 and 6-2 to hand UMKC their fourth and fifth consecutive losses.
Omaha (7-16, 2-2): North Dakota swept Omaha with a pair of shutouts -- 2-0 and 1-0. The 1-0 loss came despite Kamryn Meyer allowing only one hit.