(KMAland) -- Nebraska pounded Creighton while Drake split a doubleheader with South Dakota in regional college softball action on Tuesday.
Nebraska (22-9) & Creighton (13-12): Nebraska had a 14-hit attack and rolled to a 15-0 win over Creighton. Cam Ybarra, Abbie Squier and Caitlynn Neal each hit home runs, and Olivia Ferrell threw an eight-strikeout, one-hit shutout. Ybarra had three hits and drove in four, Squier had two hits and two RBI and Neal and Peyton Glatter had one hit and two RBI each.
Madeline Vejvoda had the only hit of the game for Creighton in the defeat.
Drake (7-16): Drake and South Dakota split a midweek doubleheader with the Bulldogs falling 5-3 in game one before a 14-3 game two win. Emily Valtman went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI, and Macy Johnson and Paige Bedsworth had two hits each in game two. Makayla Rice also went deep, drove in three and scored three times. Molly Hoekstra (1-0) threw 3 1/3 innings to get the win. Valtman also went deep and drove in two in the opener while Johnson had two hits and two runs. Nicole Timmons (3-8) struck out eight in seven innings in the loss.