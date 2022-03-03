(KMAland) -- Nebraska rolled past Wichita State while Kansas lost a pair of one-run games in California on Thursday in regional college softball.
Nebraska (9-5): Nebraska used a three-run fourth and a five-run sixth to take a 10-4 win over Wichita State (9-5). Billie Andrews and Brooke Andrews both went deep for Nebraska while Cam Ybarra had three hits and three RBI in the Huskers win.
Kansas (7-9): Kansas lost a pair of one-run games to Cal State Fullerton, 12-11, and Loyola Marymount, 7-6. Shelby Gayre and Savanna DesRochers each hit home runs in game one while Macy Omli added three hits, two RBI and two runs. Lyric Moore added three hits and Angela Price pitched in two hits for the Jayhawks in game two.