College Softball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Drake, Missouri took down Saint Louis and UMKC rallied to beat Missouri State in regional college softball action on Tuesday.

Iowa State (23-8): Sami Williams had a home run among three hits and drove in three while Mikayla Ramos also went deep and drove in four in a 12-5 win for ISU over Drake.

Drake (5-19): Jacy Johnson had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in one run for Drake in a 12-5 loss to Iowa State.

Missouri (25-7): Missouri pounded out 11 hits in a 10-4 win over Saint Louis (5-18). Brooke Wilmes and Jenna Laird had three hits each and combined to drive in four runs for the Tigers. 

UMKC (15-11): UMKC scored five runs in the seventh to take an 8-3 win over Missouri State (16-10). Kloe Hilbrenner, Ally Vonfeldt, Lia Lombardini and Faith Willis all went deep for the Roos in the win.

