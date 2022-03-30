(Lawrence) -- Kansas held off Missouri for an 11-7 win in college softball action on Wednesday.
The Jayhawks (11-18) started fast, plating four runs in the first inning.
Olivia Bruno homered and drove in four runs while Lyric Moore contributed four hits, four runs and two RBI.
Shelby Gayre had three hits, scored twice, doubled and pushed across a run, and Savanna DesRochers also doubled. Katie Brooks struck out five in the win.
Kendyll Bailey had two hits and doubled for Missouri (19-13). Bailey, Jenna Laird, Alex Honnold and Gabi Deters drove in runs for the Tigers.