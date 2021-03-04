(KMAland) -- Drake blew two late leads in a doubleheader loss to No. 20 Arkansas on Thursday in regional college softball.
View the complete rundown among regional softball teams below.
Drake (2-8): Drake lost a pair of games to No. 20 Arkansas (13-2), 6-3 and 6-4. The Razorbacks used a five-run sixth to erase a 3-1 deficit in the opener. Addie Lightner drove in two and Emily Valtman had two hits and an RBI in game one. It was a five-run bottom of the seventh rally that did the Bulldogs in for the second game. Macy Johnson and Valtman had three hits apiece in the defeat.