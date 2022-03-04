(KMAland) -- Nebraska went 2-0 while Iowa, Creighton, Omaha, Northern Iowa and Missouri each recorded one win in Friday's regional college softball play.
Iowa State (10-6): The Cyclones suffered losses to Boise State (5-3) and Arizona (11-3). In the Boise State loss, Carli Spelhaug, Angelina Allen and Kaylee Pond each drove in wins in the run. Ellie Spelhaug retired six batters in four innings.
Iowa (9-4): The Hawkeyes beat Indiana State, 6-1. Sophia Maras had three hits in four at-bats while Marissa Peek had two hits, a double and drove in a run. Denali Loecker homered, and Breanna Vasquez earned the win with six strikeouts and four walks while allowing only four hits.
Nebraska (11-5): The Huskers posted a pair of impressive wins over Wichita State (12-4) and South Dakota State (9-0). In the Wichita State win, Billie Andrews homered, had two hits and drove in three runs. Kaylin Kinney also went deep and drove in six runs on two hits and scored three times. Caitlyn Neal plated two runs, and Mya Felder doubled. Courtney Wallace got the win.
The offensive success continued in the South Dakota State win with 11 hits, two apiece from Andrews, Felder, Sydney Gray and Cam Ybarra. Andrews drove in three runs and homered. Ybarra and Gray also went yard. Olivia Ferrell tossed a gem, allowing just one hit and striking out nine.
Creighton (8-6): It was a 1-1 night for Creighton, beating Green Bay (11-2) and losing to Bowling Green (4-1). Emma Rosonke had a spectacular game against Green Bay with a double, a home run, three hits and four RBI. Cayla Nielsen had three hits and scored twice while Kailey Wilson tallied two hits and two RBI. Alexis Wiggins got the win with eight strikeouts in six innings.
Omaha (9-6): Omaha split in Florida, beating Georgetown (6-0) and losing to Central Michigan (4-1). Izzy Eltze and Lexi Burkhardt had three RBI apiece in the win off three and two hits, respectively. Both doubled. Kamryn Meyer tossed a gem, striking out 14 on only three hits and three walks in the shutout.
Drake (4-8): Drake suffered two losses, falling to Kentucky (10-5) and Kent State (8-3). Macy Johnson had three hits, doubled and drove in a run in the loss to Kentucky.
Northern Iowa (4-8): The Panthers beat Bellarmine (3-0) and lost to Austin Peay (3-2). Mya Dodge homered and had two hits in the win while Sammy Moss had three hits, and Kylee Sanders doubled. Kailyn Packard struck out six in seven innings while surrendering only one hit.
Missouri (13-4): The Tigers rolled to a 13-0 win over St. Thomas. Missouri’s offense recorded 16 hits, led by three from Jenna Laird. Laird doubled and tripled in the win. Brooke Wilmes, Kara Daly and Casidy Chaumont had two hits apiece and each homered. Kelsee Mortimer muscled a triple. Jordan Weber earned the win in the circle.
Kansas (7-10): It was a tough day for Kansas, losing to Arizona State (9-1) and UCLA (4-1). Ashlyn Anderson drove in both runs, homered and doubled.
UMKC (3-12): UMKC lost to Missouri State (3-1) and No. 10 Arkansas (12-1). Delainey Fenoglio and Kloe Hilbrenner plated runs, and Ally Vonfeldt had two doubles.
Northwest Missouri State (5-16): Augustana swept the Bearcats (8-4, 18-0). Olivia Daugherty homered in the 8-4 defeat while Abby Nolte and Lauren Gray added two hits each.