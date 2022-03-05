(KMAland) -- Creighton, Northern Iowa and Missouri posted 2-0 days and Iowa State held off North Dakota in Saturday's college softball action.
Iowa State (11-6): The Cyclones were a 7-1 winner over North Dakota. Angelita Fuentes, Kasey Simpson and Natalie Wellet homered in the win while Aleisa Ranches had two RBI and a double. Saya Swain earned the win after a seven-strikeout showing.
Iowa (11-5): Butler grabbed a 4-2 win over Iowa. The Hawkeyes’ offense managed only three hits – two from Amber DeSena and one from Grace Banes. Denali Loecker was charged with the loss in the circle.
Nebraska (11-6): South Dakota State had little trouble with Nebraska in the 16-4 win. Mya Felder pushed in two of Nebraska’s runs, Billie Andrews homered and Cam Ybarra scratched in a run off two hits. Courtney Wallace also had a pair of knocks while striking out three in four innings of pitching.
Creighton (10-6): It was a 2-0 day for the Bluejays thanks to dominant wins over Oakland (14-6) and Green Bay (8-0). Kiara Mills had six hits, four RBI and one home run on the day, Cayla Nielsen finished with five hits and scored six times and Kailey Wilson pushed in five runs and homered. Mikayla Santa Cruz and Alexis Wiggins were the winning pitchers.
Omaha (10-7): Omaha went 1-1 with a win over Radford (8-0) and a loss to Southern Mississippi (5-2). Izzy Eltze homed and pushed in three runs in the win while Alexa Sedlak plated two.
Drake (4-10): The offense struggled for Drake in losses to Kent State (11-0) and Michigan (1-0). The Bulldogs had only one hit between the two games, which came from Skylar Rigby in the loss to Kent State.
Northern Iowa (5-8): The Panthers went 2-0 with wins over Bellarmine (4-1) and Austin Peay (6-4). Emmy Wells homered and Madison Parks had two RBI in the win over Bellarmine. Mya Dodge went deep against Austin Peay while Wells, Kylee Sanders and Ellie Owen doubled. Kailyn Packard picked up the win against Austin Peay and Samatha Heyer got the dub against Bellarmine with nine strikeouts.
Missouri (15-4): Missouri outscored their opponents 21-3 in wins over Bradley (10-1) and St. Thomas (11-2). Brooke Wilmes, Kara Daly and Riley Frizell homered against Bradley while Wilmes, Daly, Kendyll Bailey, Kimberly Wert, Alex Honnold, Julia Crenshaw and Hatti Moore each blasted homers in the win over St. Thomas.
Kansas (7-11): Utah was a 7-2 winner over Kansas. Shelby Gayre and Madison Hirsch drove in the runs for the Jayhawks. Gayre homered while Hirsch and Lyric Moore doubled.
UMKC (4-13): The Roos beat Missouri State (3-2), but lost to Kennesaw State (10-8). Kloe Hilbrenner and Delainey Fenoglio each plated runs in the win. Fenoglio doubled while Hilbrenner tripled. Mia Hoveland picked up the win after a complete-game performance with seven strikeouts, four hits and two earned runs while walking just one.