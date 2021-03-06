(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Creighton went 2-0 and Missouri was 1-0 while UNI, Drake and Kansas finished 1-1 and Omaha dropped their lone game in regional college softball on Friday.
Iowa State (15-2): The Cyclones were dominant winners twice on Friday, beating North Texas 7-1 and UT Arlington 8-2. Milaysia Ochoa homered in both games and drove in six runs while Sami Williams went deep in game two.
Creighton (2-3): Creighton scored four runs in the sixth to take a 10-2 win over Illinois-Chicago. Madeline Vejvoda homered and Ashley Cantu drove in three in the victory. The Jays also edged past Saint Louis (0-4), 6-4. Mikaela Pechar went deep, and Sam Alm had two hits and two RBI.
Omaha (3-8): Omaha lost 8-0 in five innings twice to Oklahoma State. Kamryn Meyer was a bright spot for the Mavericks with 2 1/3 innings of relief and three strikeouts.
Northern Iowa (6-6): Northern Iowa and South Alabama split a doubleheader with USA winning 9-2 in the opener and the Panthers taking a 5-1 win in the finale.
Drake (3-9): Drake split a pair of games on Saturday, falling 10-5 to Kansas and winning over Northwestern State, 12-2. Aubree Beitzinger had three hits in the loss to the Jayhawks while Macy Johnson went 4-for-4 with two RBI in the win.
Missouri (13-2): Jordan Weber threw five shutout innings and stuck out four in a 6-0 win for the Tigers over UL Monroe (3-8). Emma Raabe had a two-run home run, and Cayla Kessinger finished with two hits and an RBI.
Kansas (6-5): Ashlyn Anderson went 4-for-7 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored while Brittany Jackson and Sydnee Ramsey had three hits and three runs scored each for the Jayhawks in a 1-1 day. Kansas beat Drake (10-5) and lost to Arkansas (8-3).