(KMAland) -- Kansas and UMKC won twice while Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Creighton and Missouri won one time each in regional college softball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-1): Kaitlyn Weis homered, walked three times sand drove in two while Abby Nolte also had two hits and two RBI to lead Northwest in a 6-5 win over Rockhurst.
Iowa State (16-2): Sami Williams doubled and tripled, and Logan Schaben delivered three hits for ISU in a 6-3 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi (7-8).
Creighton (3-4): Creighton won a 4-3 walk-off victory over Northern Kentucky before falling to Southern Illinois, 5-3. Kailey Wilson hit a two-run home run to end the opener.
Northern Iowa (6-8): Northern Iowa lost a pair of games to Alabama, 5-3 and 8-0.
Drake (3-10): Drake’s late rally fell short in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Kansas. Emma Richards accounted for both Bulldogs runs on a two-run home run in the sixth.
Omaha (3-10): Omaha dropped a pair of games to Tulsa, 9-4 and 11-3. Diana Murtha went deep int eh opening game while Lynsey Tucker had two hits.In the nightcap, Murtha was one of six players with at least one hit.
Missouri (14-3): Missouri blanked Sam Houston, 10-0, before a 5-2 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma. Sophie Dandola had a five-inning shutout victory in the opening game while Emma Raabe had a three-run double and Kimberly Wert hit her seventh home run among three hits.
Kansas (8-5): Kansas nabbed two wins on Saturday with a 3-2victory over Drake before a 5-0 shutout of Northwestern State. Hailey Reed had the six-inning gem to get the win of the nightcap.
UKMC (9-1): UMKC kept the success rolling with a 6-3 win over Abilene Christian before a 7-2 takedown of Texas Tech.