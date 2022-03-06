Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.