(KMAland) -- Omaha’s Kamryn Meyer and Missouri’s Laurin Krings tossed gems in wins, Iowa State was 1-1 and Creighton and UMKC both lost in regional college softball on Sunday.
Iowa State (12-7): The Cyclones split a pair of games, falling to Texas State, 4-3, before a 6-1 win over Loyola Chicago. Mikayla Ramos bashed another home run among two hits while Angelina Allen added a double among her two hits in the loss. Saya Swain struck out seven and allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings to move to 5-1 in game two. Ramos was 3-for-4 with another home run, three RBI and two runs, and Milayshia Ochoa added two hits and two RBI. Carli Spelhaug and Allen also had two hits each.
Creighton (10-7): Creighton couldn’t come up with a hit in a 2-0 loss to Evansville (13-5). Mikayla Santa Cruz took the tough-luck loss with seven strikeouts over six innings, giving up just two runs on three hits and a walk.
Omaha (11-7): Omaha got a 3-0 win over Georgia Southern (5-10) behind a stellar pitching performance from Kamryn Meyer, who had 10 strikeouts and allowed just one hit and one walk in seven innings. Lexi Burkhardt had two hits, and Izzy Eltze and Alexa Sedlak drove in one run each for the Mavericks offense.
Missouri (16-4): Laurin Krings struck out 12 and threw a six-inning no-hitter for No. 8 Missouri in an 8-0 win over Bradley (10-9). Casidy Chaumont had two hits and four RBI, and Kara Daly doubled, homered and drove in a run to lead the Missouri offense. Brooke Wilmes also had three hits and two RBI, and Kendyll Bailey had two hits of her own.
Kansas City (4-14): Kansas City took a 7-1 loss to Kennesaw State (6-12). Kloe Hilbrenner had another strong offensive game for the Roos with four hits, including a double. Marina Karnes also had a hit and drove in a run.