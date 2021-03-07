(KMAland) -- Creighton, Omaha, UNI, Missouri, Kansas and UMKC all picked up wins on Sunday in regional college softball.
Northwest Missouri State (5-3): Northwest took a pair of losses. Minnesota Duluth beat the Bearcats, 14-7, before Rockhurst was a 4-1 victor. Kaitlyn Weis and Abby Nolte each hit home runs with Weis securing three hits and Nolte picking up three RBI.
Iowa State (15-4): Iowa State lost a pair of 3-1 games to Missouri State and Wichita State. Sami Williams reached 70 career doubles in the opener while Logan Schaben went deep to account for the lone run in the finale.
Creighton (4-4): Creighton had 13 hits in an 8-2 win over UIC. Ashley Cantu led the way with four hits while Kailey Wilson had a home run among three hits, drove in two and scored twice.
Omaha (4-10): Lexi Burkhardt and Janae Cameron had a combined five hits with Cameron driving in two and scoring twice to lead Omaha in a 7-2 win over New Mexico (1-15).
Northern Iowa (7-8): Sammey Bunch had two home runs, drove in three and scored twice, and Kailyn Packard had nine strikeouts in six innings for UNI in a 5-4 win over Kent State.
Missouri (15-4): Missouri roll 20-0 over UL Monroe before an 11-0 loss to Oklahoma. Riley Frizell and Cayla Kessinger each hit two home runs in the victory while Jenna Laird also had two hits, including a solo home run.
Kansas (9-5): Kansas was a 6-0 winner over Northwestern State. Sydnee Ramsey led the win with three hits, an RBI and a run scored.
UMKC (10-2): UMKC edged Abilene Christian, 4-3, before a 4-3 loss to Texas Tech.