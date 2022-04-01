(KMAland) -- Creighton and Nebraska won big, Missouri picked up their first SEC win, and Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, and Northwest suffered a loss in regional college softball Friday.
Iowa (16-14, 0-4): The Hawkeyes fell 8-5 to Maryland Friday night. Kalena Burns had one hit and two RBI in the loss while Brylee Klosterman and Riley Sheehy also pushed in runs. Sheehy and Tristin Doster registered two hits apiece while Klosterman and Doster doubled.
Iowa State (19-14, 0-1): Iowa State opened Big 12 action with a 7-5 loss to Texas. Mikayla Ramos went deep for the Cyclones on a solo shot while Alesia Ranches drove in two runs on one hit. Carli Spelhaug and Skyler Ramos also had RBIs in the loss.
Nebraska (23-9, 3-0): Nebraska stayed unbeaten in Big Ten play with a 12-4 win over Rutgers. Brooke Andrews and Abbie Squier knocked homers for the Huskers and drove in three runs apiece. Sydney Gray had three RBI and a double, and Peyton Glatter muscled two hits and scored a run while Caitlynn Neal had one hit and scored twice. Billie Andrews was patient at the plate, drawing four walks and turning those walks into three runs scored. Courtney Wallace received the win in the circle.
Creighton (14-12, 4-4): The Bluejays cruised to a 7-1 win over St. Johns, with Kate Mulley picking up her fourth win with 5.1 innings pitched. Emma Rosonke tallied four hits including a double and home run, knocking in four RBIs. Cayla Neilsen, Kiara Mills, and Sam Alm all also pushed one run across.
Missouri (20-13, 1-5): The Tigers picked up their first Southeastern Conference win of the season, taking down South Carolina 4-2. Kimbery Wurt had three hits and two RBIs including a solo home run in the fifth. Kara Daly and Kendal Cook both scored unearned in the third inning.
Kansas (11-19, 0-4): The Jayhawks remained winless in Big 12 play with a 12-9 loss to Texas Tech. Shayna Espy knocked in three runners on two hits, while Savannah DesRochers and Olivia Bruno had two RBIs each. Lyric Morre had two hits and an RBI, while Haliegh Harper also knocked in one run.
Northwest Missouri State (6-27, 0-8): The Bearcats dropped a pair of 8-0 losses to Emporia State. Brylee Kemper totaled three hits on the day while Hannah Blackford and Skylar Pieper tallied two hits each.