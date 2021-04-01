(KMAland) -- Missouri won, Oklahoma State edged Iowa State and Oklahoma rolled Kansas in Thursday's regional college softball action.
Iowa State (23-9, 0-4): Oklahoma State beat Iowa State 3-1. Milaysia Ochoa had two hits. Alesia Ranches drove in their only run.
Kansas (17-12, 1-3): Top-ranked Oklahoma blanked Kansas 14-0 and allowed only two hits. Those came from Morgyn Wynne and Maci Omli.
Missouri (26-7, 4-3): Mizzou beat South Carolina 13-4 behind 15 hits. Jenna Laird had four hits and drove in two. Casidy Chaumont plated four. Laird and Hatti Moore scored three runs each. Sophie Dandola earned the win in the circle.