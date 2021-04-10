Softball

(KMAland) -- Northwest and Nebraska tallied sweeps and Kansas edged UMKC in Saturday's regional college softball action. 

Northwest Missouri State (11-13, 5-7): The Bearcats earned a pair of one-run wins in a sweep of Newman. The Bearcats won the first game 3-2. Hannah Blackford and Kaitlyn Weis had two hits each. Weis also drove in a run. Northwest won the second game 4-3. Blackford, Olivia Dougherty and Ady Watts had two hits each. Weis earned the win.

Iowa State (23-13, 0-8): Texas handed Iowa State their eight consecutive Big 12 loss, defeating the Cyclones 11-5. Alesia Ranches led the Cyclone bats with three hits. Carli Spelhaug drove in two. 

Nebraska (13-10): Nebraska swept Illinois 5-4 and 10-6. In the 5-4 win, Rylie Unzicker and Tristen Edwards had two hits each. Brooke Andrews drove in two runs. In the 10-6 triumph, Billie Andrews had three RBIs. Cam Ybarra also plated three. Olivia Ferrell earned the win in the circle by striking out five in 6 1/3 innings. 

Iowa (14-9): Iowa edged Wisconsin 3-1. Brylee Klosterman had two hits. Lindy Milkowski plated two runs. Lauren Shaw earned the win in the circle. 

Creighton (11-8, 7-4): Creighton split with St. John's. The Bluejays won 4-3 and lost 3-2. In their win, Ashley Cantu had three hits and drove in two runs. 

Omaha (7-18, 2-4): South Dakota State swept Omaha 8-0 and 9-1. Jamie White, Lexi Burkhardt, Alexa Sedlak, Emily Klosterman, Lynsey Tucker and Diana Murtha had the hits for Omaha in the losses. 

Northern Iowa (16-13): The Panthers blanked Valparaiso 9-0. Sammy Moss had three RBIs. Sammey Bunch posted two. Kailyn Packard struck out three in the win. 

Drake (7-24, 2-9): Indiana State swept Drake 11-3 and 12-8. In the 12-8 loss, Skylar Rigby had three hits. Addie Lightner drove in two runs. 

Kansas (19-15) & UMKC (18-15): Kansas beat UMKC 7-3. Cheyenne Hornbuckle had three hits for Kansas. Shelby Gayre drove in three and homered. Khloe Hilbrenner and Faith Denning led UMKC's offense with two hits each. 

