(KMAland) -- Nebraska kept rolling with a sweep of Michigan State and Omaha, Drake, UNI, Missouri and Kansas were 1-0 in regional college softball on Sunday.
Iowa State (20-19, 1-5): Iowa State dropped an 11-1 meeting with Oklahoma State (31-7, 8-1). Kasey Simpson had one of the Cyclones’ four hits and drove in one run. Carli Spelhaug, Milaysia Ochoa and Alesia Raches all added one hit of their own. Saya Swain (6-3) took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Iowa (18-18, 1-8): Minnesota (18-15-1, 5-4) rolled to a 10-2 win over Iowa. The Hawkeyes had just four singles with one each from Brylee Klosterman, Kalena Burns, Emma Henderson and Sophia Maras. Grace Banes drove in their only run. Denali Loecker (9-6) took the loss with seven runs allowed in 3 2/3 innings.
Nebraska (27-9, 8-0): Nebraska continued their success in the Big Ten with a pair of wins over Michigan State (20-20, 1-9). The Huskers won the opener 7-5 in nine innings, getting a go-ahead two-run shot from Olivia Ferrell. Ava Bredwell doubled and tripled, and Ferrell made a winner out of herself, pitching the final three frames.
The Huskers picked up a come-from-behind 5-4 win in game two. Billie Andrews, Cam Ybarra and Ferrell all had two hits each with Ferrell bopping another home run. Andrews drove in two runs and threw the final three frames. Kaylin Kinney tossed the first four and gave up three runs while striking out two.
Creighton (14-7, 4-9): Connecticut (24-13, 13-2) took advantage of six Creighton errors on their way to a 13-5 win. Alyssa Gappa led the Jays with a double among two hits while Cayla Nielsen added a hit and an RBI. Kailey Wilson posted a double of her own. Mikayla Santa Cruz gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Omaha (17-11, 6-3): Omaha finished a sweep of North Dakota (12-29, 2-7) with an 11-2 win. Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Hampton combined to allow just two hits while Jamie White homered among two hits and drove in four. Izzy Eltze added two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Lexi Burkhardt posted two hits, two RBI and two runs. Rachel Weber added a three-hit, three-RBI game, and Maggie O’Brien tallied two hits.
Drake (12-20, 6-5): Drake finished a sweep of Bradley (17-18, 5-7) with a 9-6 win. Emily Valtman had three hits and scored three times, and Delaney Taylor pitched in two hits and three RBI for the Bulldogs. Macy Johnson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs, and Careyup Koenig had a hit and three RBI. Mackenzie Hupke (1-5) got the win with three strong relief innings, allowing just two runs on three hits. Paige Bedsworth nabbed her first save with two shutout innings.
Northern Iowa (18-11, 9-1): Northern Iowa took another Missouri Valley victory with a 10-2 win over Loyola Chicago (9-21, 3-9). Madison Parks, Emmy Wells and Daryn Lamprecht all hit home runs for the Panthers. Wells, Parks and Lamprecht combined on six total hits and eight RBI. Kailyn Packard (13-4) struck out six in five innings to get the win.
Missouri (24-15, 4-7): The Tigers took an 8-5 win in eight innings over Mississippi State(26-15, 7-6). Gabi Deters and Brooke Wilmes had a home run among two hits each while Casidy Chaumont doubled and singled. Jenna Laird added a home run of her own in the victory. Jordan Weber (7-4) got the win, throwing 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief.
Kansas (13-22, 2-7): Kansas picked up a 3-1 win over Baylor (20-18, 2-7) to salvage the series. Lyric Moore had a hit and two RBI, and Ashlyn Anderson went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Jayhawks. Olivia Bruno added her seventh home run of the season. Shae DesRochers (1-1) nabbed her first win of the season with a complete game two-hitter, striking out four and walking just two.