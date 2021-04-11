(KMAland) -- Nebraska won another over Illinois. Creighton outscored St. John's and UNI hit three homers in a win.
Iowa State (23-14, 0-9): It was another loss for Iowa State, as Texas blanked them 10-0. Sami Williams and Alesia Ranches had the two hits for ISU.
Nebraska (14-10): The Huskers won their third straight over Illinois, doing so this time 8-6. Cam Ybarra homered and drove in three runs.
Iowa (14-10): Wisconsin edged Iowa 3-2. Kalena Burns had a 3-for-3 day with an RBI in the loss.
Creighton (12-8, 8-4): The Bluejays won a 12-9 shootout over St. John's. Kailey Wilson and Kiara Mills drove in four runs each. Emma Rosonke plated three. All three batters homered in the victory. Parker Boyd fanned five batters.
Omaha (7-19, 2-5): South Dakota State beat Omaha 2-1 in the ninth. Jamie White had two hits and drew two walks. Emily Klosterman drove in their lone run.
UNI (18-13, 8-3): The Panther beat Valparaiso 10-5. Sammy Bunch homered twice, had three hits and drove in four runs. Taylor Hogan, Kamryn Shaffer and Emma Valainis drove in two each. Shaffer and Valainis also homered.
Drake (7-25, 2-10): The Bulldogs lost to Indiana State 6-4 in eight innings. Emily Valtman drove in two on two hits.
Missouri (29-9, 7-5): LSU swept Missouri 4-2 and 12-5. Kendyll Bailey drove in two in the 12-5 loss.