(KMAland) – Nebraska stayed hot with a pair of wins over Iowa while Kansas downed Kansas City and Northwest Missouri State split with Fort Hays State in college softball action on Tuesday.
Nebraska (30-9, 10-0) & Iowa (18-20, 1-10): Nebraska ran their win streak up to 15 with a sweep of Iowa, 14-1 and 8-3. In the first game, Ava Bredwell tripled, had two hits and plated five runs while Caitlynn Neal contributed four runs and homered. Cam Ybarra, Abbie Squier and Mya Felder had two knocks each, and Ybarra doubled, along with Brooke Andrews. Courtney Wallace won the first game. Kalena Burns drove in Iowa’s only run in the loss.
In the second game, Billie and Brooke Andrews each homered while Sydney Gray and Mya Felder had doubles. Billie, Brooke and Fedler used their extra-base hits to drive in two runs each, and Gray registered three hits. Ava Bredwell had two. Wallace also won this game, striking out four in five innings.
Maggie Vasa homered in the loss for Iowa while Amber DeSena had a double.
Kansas (13-22) & Kansas City (8-25): The Jayhawks were a 6-4 winner thanks to a two-run home run from Sara Roszak in the sixth inning. Ashlyn Anderson also went deep while Olivia Bruno had two hits, drove in two runs and tripled. Macy Omli added a double for Kansas.
Delainey Fenoglio homered for Kansas City and drove in three runs while Kloe Hilbrenner had two hits and doubled.
Northwest Missouri State (8-33, 2-14): The Bearcats split with Fort Hays State, winning 6-0 and losing 11-3. Madison Friest homered in the win, driving in three runs in the process. Skylar Pieper, Jacee Winn and Abby Nolte also sent in runs during the win while Winn and Nolte had two hits each. Breck Dickey retired nine batters in the win while allowing only three hits in seven innings of shutout pitching.