(KMAland) -- Northwest took a sweep, Drake rallied to beat ISU, Kansas edged Missouri and UMKC lost a tight one with Wichita State on Tuesday in regional college softball.
The full recap:
Northwest Missouri State (13-13, 7-7): Northwest Missouri State took a 4-1 and 9-0 sweep of Lincoln (6-24-1). Breck Dieckey threw all seven and struck out 10 in the opener while Raven Defrain threw five one-hit innings in the finale. Kaitlyn Weis and Alexis Gump had two hits each in game one, and then Weis finished with a single, double and home run while driving in three in the nightcap.
Iowa State (23-15) & Drake (8-25): Drake scored five runs in the seventh inning to take a 7-6 win over Iowa State. Laura Anderson had a single, a home run and four RBI to lead Drake while Sami Williams, Mikayla Ramos and Alesia Ranches all had two hits for ISU.
Kansas (20-15) & Missouri (29-10): Kansas upset No. 18 Missouri, 4-3. Ashlyn Anderson homered, and Sydnee Ramsey had two hits and scored a run for the Jayhawks. The Tigers got two hits from Abby George and a home run and two RBI out of Hatti Moore.
UMKC (18-16): UMKC fell to No. 25 Wichita State, 4-3. Katherine Karnatz and Sydney McQuinn each had two hits for the Roos in the loss.