(KMAland) -- Iowa State edged past Texas Tech while Creighton, Missouri and Kansas all lost in regional college softball on Thursday.
Iowa State (21-19, 2-5): Iowa State had an eight-run third inning on their way to a 10-9 win over Texas Tech (19-20, 2-8). Mikayla Ramos doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs while Angelina Allen added two hits and two RBI. Mlilaysia Ochoa went deep and drove in two runs of her own, and Carli Spelhaug had two hits and two runs. Ellie Spelhaug (7-12) was the winning pitcher with six innings of relief.
Creighton (14-18, 4-10): Villanova (20-19, 8-4) rolled to a 9-1 win over the Jays. Creighton had just two hits, including a solo home run from Kiara Mills. Kate Mullally (4-6) gave up four runs on five hits and four walks in three innings to take the loss.
Missouri (24-16, 4-8): Missouri lost 4-3 to No. 13 Georgia (34-8, 8-5). Jenna Laird had two hits and scored a run while Brooke Wilmes, Casidy Chaumont and Kimberly Wert all drove in one run each. Chaumont’s run scored on a solo home run. Laurin Krings (12-7) struck out seven in five innings and took the loss.
Kansas (14-23, 2-8): Oklahoma State (32-7, 9-1) was a 9-4 victor over Kansas. Lyric Moore led the way for the Jayhawks with three hits while Olivia Bruno and Shelby Gayre each hit home runs in the loss. Savanna DesRochers threw four innings and gave up five runs on five hits.