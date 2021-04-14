(KMAland) -- UNI rolled ISU, Creighton edged Omaha and Northwest lost a pair of one-run games on Wednesday in regional college softball.
Northwest Missouri State (13-15): Northwest Missouri State lost two one-run games with Missouri Western, falling 10-9 and 4-3. Olivia Daugherty had two home runs among three hits, drove in four and scored three times in the high-scoring loss. Daugherty, Alexis Gump and Raven Defrain all had doubles in game two.
Iowa State (23-16) & Northern Iowa (19-13): Northern Iowa rolled to a 10-2 win in five innings over the Cyclones. Sammey Bunch tripled, homered and drove in four runs for the Panthers in the win. Logan Schaben led ISU with a home run among two hits.
Creighton (13-8) & Omaha (7-21): Kiara Mills blasted a two-run home run, Jena Lawrence threw all seven innings and Creighton edged Omaha, 4-2. Lexi Burkhardt had two hits to lead Omaha in the defeat.