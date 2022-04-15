(KMAland) – Nebraska stayed unbeaten in the Big Ten and Northern Iowa swept Valparaiso in a busy night of college softball action.
Iowa State (21-20, 2-6): Texas Tech rolled to an 11-1 win over Iowa State. The Cyclones’ offense only managed two hits – one each from Camille Marin and Mikayla Ramos. Kasey Simpson plated Iowa State’s lone run.
Iowa (18-21, 1-11): Ohio State held off Iowa for a 7-3 win. Brylee Klosterman, Denali Loecker and Riley Sheehy each mounted home runs for Iowa. Nia Carter and Sophia Maras added two hits each.
Creighton (14-19, 4-11): Creighton dropped a 7-5 eight-inning decision to Villanova on Friday. Shayna Dahlen had two hits and homered while Kailey Wilson and Emma Rosonke recorded three hits apiece. Kailey Wilson, Emma Rosonke and Dahlen each doubled in the loss, and Wilson, Rosonke, Dahlen and Saren Croker pushed in one run each. Pitcher Alexis Wiggins retired seven betters in the defeat.
Nebraska (31-9, 11-0): Nebraska remained perfect in Big Ten play with a 7-0 shutout of Minnesota. Sydney Gray homered and drove in two runs while Cam Ybarra doubled, homered and drove in one run. Gray and Abbie Squier had two RBI each, and Olivia Ferrell got the win after allowing only three hits in a complete-game effort.
Northern Iowa (20-11, 11-1): Northern Iowa swept Valparaiso (9-1, 5-0). Mya Dodge, Kylee Sanders, Daryn Lamprecht and Taylor Hogan homered on the day. Dodge and Kamryn Shaffer pushed in three runs, and Lamprecht and Hogan contributed two. Kailyn Packard took the 9-1 win after striking out six. Samantha Heyer took the 5-0 win by striking out eight on three hits in seven innings.
Drake (13-21, 7-6): Drake split with Indiana State, winning 12-6 and losing 4-3. Emily Valtman had a monster game with four hits, four RBI, three hits, a double and a home run. Macy Johnson tallied three knocks, doubled and drove in two runs while MaKayla Rice and Molly Hoekstra drove in two runs each. Nicole Timmons took the win after allowing five hits and four earned runs on three strikeouts in five innings.
Omaha (18-12, 7-4): Omaha split with St. Thomas, winning 5-1 and losing 2-1. Izzy Eltze homered in the win while Sydney Ross doubled and Maggie O’Brien tripled. Eltze, O’Brien and Jamie White plated runs for the Mavericks. Kamryn Meyer tossed a gem, allowing only two hits and one earned run while striking out 18 batters.
Missouri (25-16, 5-8): Georgia was a 6-2 winner over Missouri. Jenna Laird led the Tigers with two hits, two RBI, two runs scored and a home run. Kendyll Bailey, Megan Moll and Brooke Wilmes also homered. Casidy Chaumont and Emma Raabe registered doubles for the Tigers.
Kansas City (8-27, 4-5): South Dakota State blanked Kansas City in a 9-0 contest on Friday. The Roos had only three hits, which came from Kloe Hilbrenner, Ally Vonfeldt and Lexy Smith. Mia Hoveland struck out three batters in the loss.
Kansas (14-24, 2-9): Oklahoma State was too much for Kansas in a 6-0 game. The Jayhawks received hits from Savanna DesRochers and Haleigh Harper in the defeat.
Northwest Missouri State (9-34, 3-15): The Bearcats split a pair of 1-0 decisions with Missouri Western on Friday. Aubrey Griffith had two hits in Northwest’s win while Hayden Simmons struck out five. In the loss, Skylar Pieper had two hits while Lauren Gray doubled, and Breck Dickey struck out five.