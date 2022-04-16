(KMAland) -- Nebraska won for the 17th consecutive game while UNI, Drake and Omaha were also winners in Saturday’s regional college softball action.
Iowa State (21-21, 2-7): Iowa State suffered a 9-1 loss to Texas Tech. Angelina Allen drove in the Cyclones’ lone run while Carli Spelhaug and Alesia Ranches had their only hits. Ellie Spelhaug took the loss.
Iowa (18-22, 1-12): Ohio State was a 6-4 winner over Iowa. Sophia Maras, Sammy Diaz, Amber DeSena and Riley Sheehy drove in runs for the Hawkeyes while Brylee Klosterman sparked the offense with two hits.
Creighton (14-20, 4-12): Creighton suffered another loss to Villanova with a 10-5 defeat on Saturday. Kailey Wilson, Sam Alm, Emma Rosonke and Shayna Dahlen each went deep in the loss while Rosonke had two RBI. Kiara Mills added two knocks, and Cayla Nielsen doubled. Mikayla Santa Cruz struck out seven batters in five innings.
Nebraska (32-9, 12-0): Nebraska ran their win streak to 17 straight with an 11-0 win over Minnesota. Caitlynn Neal and Brooke Andrews each hit home runs while Neal also doubled and drove in six runs. Peyton Glatter went 3-for-3, and Brooke Andrews drove in two RBI on two hits. Kaylin Kinney earned the win with three strikeouts on three hits in five innings.
Northern Iowa (21-11, 12-1): The Panthers tallied a 3-1 win over Valparaiso on Saturday behind home runs from Mya Dodge and Daryn Lamprecht. Dodge also doubled in the victory, and Madison Parks sent in a run. Kailyn Packard earned the win after striking out five on four hits and one earned run in 4 1/3 innings. Samantha Heyer got the save after tossing 2 2/3 innings with only three hits and zero earned runs.
Drake (14-21, 8-6): Drake finished their series with Indiana State by posting a 5-3 win. Macy Johnson went deep in the win while MaKayla Rice and Paige Bedsworth doubled. Rice’s double was one of her two hits while Carey Koenig also had two knocks, and Skylar Rigby pushed in two RBI in the win. Mackenzie Hupke struck out six batters on three hits and allowed zero earned runs in five innings to collect her second win of the season.
Omaha (19-12, 8-4): The Mavericks blanked St. Thomas in an 8-0 win. Izzy Eltze had two hits, scored twice, tripled and homered in the win while Taylor Johnson doubled and had two RBI. Jaelle Johnson went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored, and Lexi Burkhardt scored twice after recording one hit and driving in a run. Kamryn Meyer had another stellar outing with eight strikeouts and no hits through four hits for her 14th win of the season, and Sydney Hampton earned the save and struck out six on one hit in three innings.
Missouri (25-17, 5-9): Georgia posted a 3-1 win over Missouri. Brooke Wilmes homered to drive in Mizzou’s only run. Wilmes’ homer was also one of only two hits the Tigers had on Saturday. Kendyll Bailey registered the other knock.
Kansas City (8-29, 4-7): South Dakota State swept Kansas City (10-2, 1-0). Kloe Hilbrenner had the Roos’ only RBI while Hilbrenner, Lexy Smith, Ashley Thorne and Katherine Karnatz recorded the Roos’ only hits of the day.
Kansas (14-25, 2-10): Oklahoma State rolled past Kansas for a 10-2 win. Olivia Bruno’s first-inning two-run homer accounted for the Jayhawks’ only runs. Bruno was also responsible for the Jayhawks’ only hits. Kasey Hamilton took the loss after allowing nine hits and five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.