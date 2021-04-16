(KMAland) -- Iowa was a victim of a perfect game, Northern Iowa split with Loyola-Chicago and Nebraska dropped a heartbreaker to Minnesota in Friday's regional softball action.
Iowa (14-11): Northwestern's Danielle Williams tossed a perfect game in a 7-0 win over Iowa.
Northern Iowa (20-14, 10-4): The Panthers split with Loyola-Chicago, winning 4-2 and losing 10-9. Sammey Bunch and Adara Opiola had two hits and an RBI in the win. Kamryn Shaffer homered. Erica Oler struck out eight. Bunch, Emmy Wells and Sammy Moss had two hits in the loss.
Nebraska (14-11): Minnesota plated two in the seventh to beat Nebraska 8-7. Rylie Unzicker, Peyton Glatter and Brooke Andrews had two hits apiece. Glatter drove in three runs. Courtney Wallace scored twice and struck out five.