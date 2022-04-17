(KMAland) – Nebraska kept their win streak alive with a big comeback to highlight a light Sunday of regional college softball action.
Iowa (18-23, 1-13): Iowa’s woes continued with a 10-5 loss to Ohio State on Sunday. Denali Loecker highlighted Iowa’s day with a double, home run, four RBI and two hits. Nia Carter also scratched a run while tallying four hits and a double. Brylee Klosterman totaled three hits and scored twice.
Nebraska (33-9, 13-0): Nebraska’s 18th consecutive win came with an 11-8 win over Minnesota. The Huskers overcame an early 8-1 deficit with 13 hits. Peyton Glatter had three hits, homered and drove in five runs while Mya Felder also homered as one of her three hits. Caitlynn Neal had three hits, doubled and drove in three. Ava Bredwell also finished with three hits. Olivia Ferrell took the win after striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.