(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa were winners to highlight Saturday's college softball slate.
Northwest Missouri State (13-17, 7-11): The Bearcats fell 3-2 and 4-5 in the sweep.
Iowa State (24-16): The Cyclones beat North Dakota State 10-4. Sami Williams, Logan Schaben and Skyler Ramos had two RBI each. Williams and Ramos had two hits. Carli Spelhaug drew two walks. Schaben, a Harlan alum, homered. Elle Spelhaug earned the win. She struck out five and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Nebraska (14-13): Minnesota swept Nebraska 2-0 and 9-0. The Huskers had only two hits in the sweep. Cam Ybarra and Kaylin Kinney had the hit tow hits.
Iowa (14-13): Northwestern swept Iowa 9-7 and 7-4. Marissa Peek drove in four runs in the loss.
Creighton (13-10, 8-6): DePaul edged Creighton 6-0 and 4-1. Creighton's only run came from Madeline Vejvoda.
Omaha (8-22, 3-7): The Mavs split with Western Illinois. They won 4-3 and lost 3-1. Alexa Sedlak and Emily Klosterman drove in two apiece in the win.
Northern Iowa (21-14, 11-4): The Panthers beat Loyola-Chicago 3-1. Adara Opiola had three hits.r Sammey Bunch muscled two hits
Drake (10-25, 4-10): Drake swept Evansville 2-0 and 8-4. Libby Ryan drove in two runs in the 8-4 win.
Missouri (31-10, 9-5): The Tigers swept Mississippi State 5-2 and 4-3. Kim Wert had two RBI in the 4-3 win.
Kansas (21-16, 2-6): Kansas split with Texas Tech. The Jayhawks lost 8-4 and won 3-0. Brittany Jackson had Kansas's three RBI in the win.
UMKC (19-17, 3-7): The Roos split with South Dakota on Saturday. They won 4-2 and lost 6-4.Katherine Karnatz and Kloe Hilbrenner had two hits apiece in the win.