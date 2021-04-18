College Softball

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri all concluded their respective weekend series with wins. 

Northwest Missouri State (14-18, 8-12): The Bearcats split with Nebraska-Kearney. They won 11-9 and lost 9-8. Kaylee Schutte had three hits. Abbie Jo Gaube, Hailey Schaneman and Katie Gosker had two hits each in the victory. 

Iowa Western (32-12): Iowa Central swept Iowa Western 4-2 and 6-0. 

Iowa (15-13): Iowa beat Northwestern 5-2. Lindy Milkowski drove in four runs for the Hawkeyes. Allison Doocy earned the win in the circle.

Nebraska (15-13): The Huskers beat Minnesota 6-4. Tristen Edwards drove in three runs. Anni Raley had two RBIs off three hits. Courtney Wallace pitched five innings and allowed five hits in the win. 

Creighton (13-10, 8-6): DePaul routed Creighton 10-2. Kailey Wilson and Victoria Alvarez had the RBIs for the Bluejays. 

Omaha (9-23, 4-8): Western Illinois beat Omaha 3-2. Taylor Johnson drove in both runs for the Mavs. Sydney Nuismer fanned four batters.

Drake (11-25, 5-10): The Bulldogs held off a late Evansville comeback and won 5-4. Emily Valtman drove in four runs. Libby Ryan had three hits. Nicole Timmons retired six batters. 

Missouri (32-10, 10-5): The Tigers scored a run in the sixth to beat Mississippi State 6-5. Jenna Laird scored twice, had two hits, drove in a run and drew a walk. Kim Wert plated two runners. 

Kansas (21-17, 2-7): Texas Tech posted a 5-4 win over Kansas. Ashlyn Anderson drove in two. Morgyn Wynne drew three walks. 

UMKC (20-18, 4-8): The Roos split with South Dakota, winning 15-7 and losing 5-3. In the win, Faith Willis had three hits, scored three times and drove in two runs. Katherine Karnatz and Sydney McQuinn also had two RBIs. Alexis D'Ambrosio plated three runs. 

