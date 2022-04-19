(KMAland) -- Omaha rolled Creighton while UNI got a doubleheader sweep of Drake in regional college softball on Tuesday.
Omaha (20-12) & Creighton (14-21): Omaha handled Creighton, 9-3, scoring four runs in the first on their way to the win. Jaelle Johnson homered among two hits and scored twice while Rachel Weber and Sydney Ross had one hit and two RBI apiece. Lynsey Tucker pitched in two hits and scored three times, and Izzy Eltze doubled and scored twice. Sydney Hampton (2-3) was the winning pitcher for the Mavericks, throwing two innings in relief of Kamryn Meyer, who went three innings and struck out six.
Creighton’s offense came behind Kailey Wilson and Kiara Mills, who each hit home runs. Wilson had two hits and two RBI, and Sam Alm and Alyssa Gappa added one hit each for the Jays.
Northern Iowa (23-11, 14-1) & Drake (14-23, 8-8): Northern Iowa cruised to a doubleheader sweep, 10-2 and 7-4. Brooke Snider doubled twice, homered once and drove in five runs to lead the Panthers in game one. Sammy Moss added a double among two hits and drove in two, and Kamryn Shaffer pitched in two hits and two runs. In game two, Daryn Lamprecht went deep twice, and Mya Dodge and Emmy Wells also had one roundtripper each. Lamprehct drove in three, and Wells and Dodge had two home runs each.
Delaney Taylor had a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs in the opening game while Emily Valtman also doubled and scored a run. Valtman added two doubles in game two, and Carey Koenig went deep.