(KMAland) -- UMKC went 2-0 while Drake and Omaha went 1-1, and Nebraska and Missouri each posted wins in Saturday's regional college softball slate.
Iowa State (19-15, 0-2): Iowa State dropped a wild 11-10 decision to Texas. Carli Spelhaug had three hits, homered, doubled, drove in two and scored twice while Alesia Ranches homered, had two hits and drove in two runners. Skyler Ramos also went deep, driving in three runs on two hits, and Sarah Tyree posted two RBI.
Iowa (16-15, 0-5): Maryland beat Iowa for the second consecutive day, doing so with a 10-2 win on Saturday. Emma Henderson and Marissa Peek drove in the runs while posting two hits each.
Nebraska (24-9, 4-0): The Huskers’ Big Ten success continued with a 2-1 win over Rutgers. Billie Andrews and Peyton Glatter drove in runs while Ava Bredwell doubled. Olivia Ferrell earned the win, striking out six on five hits in five innings.
Creighton (14-14, 4-6): St. John’s edged Creighton for a 3-1 win. Alyssa Gappa doubled and drove in a run while Shayna Dahlen also doubled, and Kailey Wilson muscled two smacks.
Omaha (13-11, 2-3): Omaha split with North Dakota State, winning 4-0 and losing 7-2. In the win, Olivia Aden and Sophie Cerveny had RBI while Izzy Eltze doubled, and Sydney Ross scored twice. Kamryn Meyer picked up the win after a complete-game gem, striking out 13 batters on four hits.
Drake (8-17, 2-3): Drake split with Southern Illinois, winning 5-4 and losing 8-1. Emily Valtman homered, had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run in the win while Macy Johnson scored twice, and Paige Bedsworth doubled. Bedsworth also got the win in the circle.
Missouri (20-13, 1-5): The Tigers got their first SEC win with a 7-3 win over South Carolina. Jenna Laird had one hit, drove in two, scored twice and stole a base while Kendyll Bailey muscled two hits and plated two. Megan Schumacher picked up the win.
Kansas (11-20, 0-5): Texas Tech was a 5-2 winner over Kansas. Shyana Espy had two hits while Ashlyn Anderson and Madison Hirsch also recorded knocks. v
UMKC (8-21, 4-1): UMKC swept St. Thomas (6-4, 4-3). Delainey Fenoglio homered twice and drove in three runs on the day while Kloe Hilbrenner registered two hits, homered and sent in three hits, Katelyn Garcia had two hits and two RBI. Mia Hoveland won the 6-4 game after striking out eight batters.
Northwest Missouri State (6-29, 0-10): The Bearcats continued their woes on Saturday with a pair of losses to Washburn (9-1, 8-4). Lauren Gray, Hannah Blackford doubled twice and Brylee Kemper had one double on the day. Skylar Pieper finished with three hits.