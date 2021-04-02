(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Northern Iowa rolled while UMKC and Northwest earned sweeps on Friday.
Iowa State (23-10, 0-5): Oklahoma State held off Iowa State 4-1. Alesia Ranches had two hits. Skyler Ramos drove in the Cyclones' only run.
Kansas (17-13, 1-4): Oklahoma beat Kansas 6-2 to hand the Jayhawks their fourth consecutive loss. Morgyn Wynne, Sydnee Ramsey, Brittany Jackson and Madison Hirsch accounted for KU's four hits.
Creighton (9-7, 5-3): Creighton swept Seton Hall 9-4 and 5-2. Ashley Cantu drove in three and Parker Boyd struck out 10 in the first win. Kailey Wilson had three RBIs in their second win. Cayla Nielsen plated two.
Nebraska (10-7): Nebraska rolled Rutgers 12-3. Billie Andrews muscled four hits and drove in two. Brooke Andrews had five RBI on two hits and scored three times. Courtney Wallace contributed with three RBI. Olivia Ferrell struck out seven and only allowed six hits in six innings.
Iowa (10-7): Indiana scored three in the ninth to beat Iowa 4-1. The Hawkeyes' only run came from Marissa Peek. Sarah Lehman retired six batters in the loss.
Drake (6-20): The Bulldogs split with Illinois State, winning 4-1 and losing 5-0. Libby Ryan and Addie Lightner each drove in two in the win, which snapped a five-game skid for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (14-13, 5-3): The bats were flowing for UNI in a sweep of Evansville. The Panthers posted 36 hits in the two games. They won the first game 22-7 behind 15 runs in the fourth. Sammey Bunch drove in seven and scored five times. UNI won the second game 14-0. Bunch had three hits. Emmy Wells and Daryn Lamprecht plated three apiece. Kailyn Packard struck out 12 and allowed only three hits in four innings.
Missouri (27-7, 5-3): The Tigers edged South Carolina 7-3. Kendyll Bailey drove in two on three hits. Hatti Moore had three RBI. Abby George muscled three hits. Megan Schumacher earned the win in the circle.
UMKC (17-11, 2-4): UMKC earned a pair of hard-fought wins over North Dakota State, doing so 6-3 in the first game and 2-1 in the second. The Roos' first win featured three runs in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie. Kloe Hilbrenner and Alexis D'Ambrosio had two hits each. Their second win came in extra innings. Katherine Karnatz had two of UMKC's three hits. Camryn Stickel allowed only one run on seven hits and struck out three in eight innings of work.
Northwest Missouri State (9-9, 3-3): The Bearcats swept Emporia State 5-4 and 12-2. Madison Friest's sixth-inning RBI was the difference-maker in the first game. In the second game, Northwest posted 10 runs in the second and third innings. Kaitlyn Weis had three hits, drove in six and scored twice. Olivia Daugherty plated three. Raven Defrain earned her second win of the season by allowing only two runs on six hits in five innings.