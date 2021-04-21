(KMAland) -- Omaha walked off Creighton, and Kansas edged past Wichita State in regional college softball on Wednesday.
The recap:
Iowa Western (32-14): The Reivers lost a pair of tight games to Indian Hills, 2-1 and 10-7.
Creighton (13-12) & Omaha (10-23): Allison Helton hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to lift Omaha to a 3-2 win over Creighton in 10 innings. Helton had two hits and two RBI, and Sydney Nuismer and Emily Klosterman also had two hits for the Mavericks. Nuismer tossed the final seven innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out nine. Kailey Wilson and Cayla Nielsen each drove in one run for Creighton.
Kansas (22-17): Morgyn Wynne and Ashlyn Anderson drove in two runs each for Kansas in a 5-2 win over Wichita State (32-6-1). Brittany Jackson added a pair of hits, and Kasey Hamilton struck out nine in a complete game performance.