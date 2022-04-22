(KMAland) – Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton and Kansas all lost Friday night in regional college softball action.
Iowa State (21-23, 2-9): Iowa State dropped both halves of a doubleheader to No. 1 Oklahoma, falling 6-4 and 9-0 in five innings. In game one, Milaysia Ochoa doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Mikayla Ramos finished with an RBI double. In game two, Kasey Simpson notched the only ISU hit.
Iowa (18-24, 1-14): Iowa dropped the first game of its series with Illinois 4-2 on the road. Denali Locker homered and tossed 4.1 innings in the circle, while Sammy Diaz drove in the other run for the Hawkeyes. Sophia Maras finished a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate.
Creighton (14-22, 4-13): Creighton dropped a pitchers dual and left six runners on base in a 2-1 loss to Butler. The Bluejays got a solid outing from Mikayla Santa Cruz, who tossed six innings and struck out three while allowing four hits. Kailey Wilson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the offense. Sam Alm scored the lone run when she singled to start the sixth, moved to third on a single and scored on a passed ball.
Kansas (14-28, 2-10): Kansas dropped both parts of a non-conference doubleheader to North Texas, losing 12-4 and 9-5. Savanna DesRochers and Lyric Moore each had two hits in the opener. In game two, the Jayhawks got out to an early 4-1 lead, but couldn't hold it. Olivia Bruno doubled in a run and scored a run in the defeat.