(KMAland) -- Regional college softball teams went 0-3 on Friday night. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa State (24-17, 0-10): The Cyclones dropped another Big 12 game, doing so to Baylor 9-5. Sami Williams, Mikayla Ramos, Alesia Ranches and Sarah Tyree had two hits each. Ramos plated two runs.
Iowa (15-14): The Hawkeyes were blanked by Minnesota 3-0. Sammy Diaz and Marissa Peek hit doubles for Iowa in the defeat.
Nebraska (15-14): Rylie Unzicker and Payton Glatter homered, but it wasn't enough for the Huskers in a 6-4 loss to Wisconsin. Courtney Wallace struck out five batters.