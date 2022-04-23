(KMAland) -- Kamryn Meyer was dominant in a sweep for Omaha, Missouri blew out a ranked Kentucky team and Northwest Missouri State had a 2-0 day in Saturday’s regional college softball action.
Iowa State (21-24): No. 1 Oklahoma was too much for Iowa State in a 9-0 decision. The Cyclones managed only one hit, which came from Kasey Simpson. Saya Swain took the loss after allowing three hits, three earned runs and walking one in one inning.
Iowa (19-25, 2-15): The Hawkeyes split a doubleheader with Illinois, losing 4-2 and winning 7-3. The Hawkeyes posted five runs in the ninth inning of their win to nab a rare Big Ten win. Nia Carter and Denali Loecker had two RBI each while Carter tripled and Loecker homered. Sammy Diaz managed two RBI despite not recording a hit while Grace Banes and Tristin Doster muscled two hits each. Loecker earned her 10th win of the season after striking out eight on four hits in seven innings.
Creighton (14-23, 4-14): Butler was an 8-1 victor over Creighton. Emma Rosonke pushed in the Bluejays’ only run, which was scored by Megan Miklesh. Hits from Kailey Wilson and Madeline Vejvoda were all Creighton’s offense could manage on Saturday. Jena Lawrence was the losing pitcher after allowing six hits and three earned runs with two walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Nebraska (33-11, 13-2): Nebraska saw their 18-game win streak come to an end on Saturday during a sweep to Wisconsin (3-2, 5-2). Sydney Gray finished the day with three hits while Caitlynn Neal, Mya Felder and Abbie Squier totaled two hits, and Felder accounted for two RBI in the Huskers’ 0-2 performance.
Drake (16-23, 10-8): Drake swept Valparaiso (10-2, 5-4). In the first game, Emily Valtman had three hits, scored three runs, tripled and homered while Macy Johnson, Delaney Taylor and Skylar Rigby had two hits apiece, and Paige Bedsworth and MaKayla Rice came through with two RBI each. Bedsworth accomplished the win in the circle after scattering four hits in six innings, and Rice tripled.
Alexia Lara highlighted the second win with a homer while Rice tripled again, and Carey Koenig doubled. Macy Johnson posted two RBI while seven different Drake batters recorded a hit, and Mackenzie Hupke earned her third win of the season with one hit and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Northern Iowa (24-11, 15-1): The Panthers ran their win streak to 11 in a row with an 8-0 win over Illinois State. The Panthers put up an eight spot in the fifth to end the contest. Emmy Wells homered while plating four runners, and Sammy Moss added two RBI. Madison Parks had two RBI and doubled, and Kailyn Packard accrued here 16th win of the season with a one-hit, eight-strikeout outing.
Missouri (26-17, 6-9): The Tigers posted an impressive 13-0 win over #9 Kentucky with a staggering three hits, seven RBI and two home runs from Kimberly Wert while Brooke Wilmes had four hits, scored three times and drove in a run, and Kara Daly managed two hits. Jordan Weber tossed a five-inning shutout with five hits and seven strikeouts.
Omaha (22-12, 10-4): Omaha swept South Dakota (8-1, 10-3). Jamie White had two hits, three RBI and homered in the first win while Lexi Burkhardt also went deep as one of her two hits. Izzy Eltze had three hits while Rachel Weber doubled and managed two smacks. Kamryn Meyer struck out 19 of the 24 batters she faced while allowing just three hits in seven innings.
Eltze was the hero in the second game with four hits, a triple, a homer and three RBI while Lynsey Tucker had three hits, scored twice, doubled and drove in one. White and Maggie O’Brien were responsible for two RBI each in the second victory. Sydney Nuismer earned the win while Meyer pitched three innings of relief with six strikeouts for her second save of the season.
Kansas City (10-29, 6-7): The Roos swept Western Illinois (4-0, 4-3). Kansas City used a three-run first inning in their first win, along with two RBI from Alexis D’Ambrosio. Kloe Hilbrenner and Ally Vonfeldt had one RBI each. Hilbrenner and Vonfeldt doubled while D’Ambrosio tripled. Mia Hoveland struck out seven on four hits for the win.
D’Amrosio’s walk-off single in the second game secured the sweep for the Roos. D’Ambrosio finished the contest with two hits and two RBI while Hilbrenner and Marina Karnes also plated runs off two hits each. Ashley Thorne had a team-high three hits for Kansas City. Camryn Stickel struck out four in 6 2/3 innings on four hits and one walk.
Northwest Missouri State (11-34, 5-15): The Bearcats were 11-1 and 5-4 winners over Pittsburg State. The Bearcats hit five home runs in the first game as Skylar Pieper, Abby Nolte, Madison Friest, Lauren Gray and Brylee Kemper each went deep. Gray finished with four RBI, Friest had three and Nolte chipped in two. Breck Dickey struck out nine and allowed five hits in the win.
The Bearcats second win was a bit more dramatic, thanks to Nolte’s walk-off two-RBI double. Nolte and Friest each homered in the win while Nolte also doubled, along with Olivia Daugherty. Raven Defrain was the winning pitcher for the Bearcats.