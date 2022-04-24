(KMAland) -- Omaha and Northern Iowa went 2-0 while Nebraska, Drake and Missouri were also winners in Sunday’s regional college softball action.
Creighton (14-24, 4-15): Butler blanked Creighton 3-0 on Sunday. Kiara Mills and Alyssa Gappa had Creighton’s only hits while Alexis Wiggins struck out three on five hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Nebraska (34-11, 14-2): Nebraska snapped their two-game dry spell with a 6-4 win over Wisconsin. Peyton Glatter homered as one of her two hits and had three RBI. Cam Ybarra, Sydney Gray and Kaylin Kinney also drove in runs, and Mya Felder and Abbie Squier had two hits each. Kinney was the winning pitcher after tossing five innings and striking out three.
Omaha (23-12, 11-4): Omaha swept South Dakota (10-3, 9-1). Izzy Eltze and Jamie White homered in the first win while Izzy Eltze also tripled, accounted for four hits and drove in three runs. White added two RBI, along with Maggie O’Brien, who did so on two hits. Sydney Nuismer earned the win while Kamryn Meyer struck out six to get the save.
Tucker, White and O’Brien had doubles in the second win, and White had three RBI. Rachel Weber led the Omaha offense with three hits, two runs and four RBI. Meyer continued her strong weekend with 13 strikeouts, four hits and one earned run in six innings.
Drake (17-23, 11-8): Drake was a 5-1 victor over Valparaiso. Delaney Taylor doubled and had three hits while Paige Bedsworth also had three hits, and Addie Lightner added two smacks and a double. Bedsworth was the winning pitcher after striking out seven on three hits in seven innings.
Northern Iowa (26-11, 17-1): The Panthers wrapped up their weekend series with Illinois State by grabbing 8-7 and 7-3 victories. Brooke Snider’s walk-off sacrifice RBI gave UNI the win. Madison Parks, Kamryn Shaffer, Kylee Sanders and Emmy Wells had two hits each while Wells and Shaffer each pushed in two runs. Shaffer homered, along with Snider, and Sanders, Wells, Taylor Hogan and Daryn Lamprecht doubled. Kailyn Packard struck out nine on six hits in the win, but Samantha Heyer earned the win.
In the second game, UNI put up four runs in the first inning. Wells accounted for a homer and four RBI while Hogan also went deep en route to plating three runs. Sammy Moss and Mya Dodge had two hits each, and Heyer struck out 15 on six hits and three earned runs. Kimberly Wert, Brooke Wilmes and Kara Daly homered while Casidy Chaumont and Alex Honnold doubled.
Missouri (27-17, 7-9): The Tigers notched their second consecutive win over No. 9 Kentucky with an 8-7 triumph. Emma Raabe’s RBI single in the top of the seventh was the decisive run. Jordan Weber recorded her 10th win of the season.
Kansas City (10-30, 6-8): Kansas City dropped a 4-2, 10-inning decision to Western Illinois on Sunday. Kloe Hilbrenner tripled as one of her two hits while Lexy Smith also added two hits and an RBI. Ally Vonfeldt accounted for the Roos’ other run.