(KMAland) -- Iowa State finally won a Big 12 game, Iowa and Nebraska went 1-1 and UMKC notched a sweep in Saturday's college softball action.
Iowa State (25-17, 1-10): Iowa State earned their first Big 12 win thanks to Sami Williams' walkoff in the Cyclones 6-4 win over Baylor. Williams' game-winner was her only of the day. Milaysia Ochoa drove in four runs.
Iowa (16-15): Iowa split with Minnesota, winning 3-1 and losing 5-4. Denali Loecker drove in four runs on the day and homered in the loss.
Nebraska (16-15): Nebraska split with Wisconsin. The Huskers won 9-4 and lost 4-3. Brooke Andrews plated three in the win. Billie Andrews added two RBIs. Cam Ybarra had two hits in the second-game defeat.
Northern Iowa (23-16, 13-6): Northern Iowa lost to Bradley 6-3 and beat them 4-1. Daryn Lamprecht homered in the win. Emmy Wells also plated two runs. Kailyn Packard struck out seven for the Panthers.
Omaha (11-24, 5-9): Omaha beat North Dakota State 5-3 and lost to the Bison 3-1. The Mavs relied on a three-run sixth inning in the win. Sydney Ross had three hits, Diana Murtha and Emily Klosterman drove in two runs apiece. Sydney Hampton earned the complete-game win, striking out three and allowing seven hits.
Missouri (33-10, 11-5): Mizzou overcame a 3-0 first-inning deficit to beat Arkansas 6-3. Casidy Chaumont drove in two runs on three hits. Jenna Laird, Emma Raabe, Kendyll Bailey and Alex Honnold each had an RBI. Jordan Weber earned the win and Emma Nichols tallied the save.
Kansas (22-19, 2-9): Texas swept Kansas 8-1 and 10-1. Shelby Gayre had an RBI for the Jayhawks.
UMKC (22-18, 6-8): The Roos swept Western Illinois 2-1 and 6-2. Both UMKC's first-game runs came in the sixth inning. Ally Vonfeldt drove in both. Lia Lombardini had three hits. In the second game, Katherine Karnatz and Lombardini had two RBIs each. Alexis D'Ambrosio tallied three hits. Camryn Stickel struck out five.
Iowa Western (32-16, 19-15): The Reivers were swept by DMACC 10-6 and 8-0.