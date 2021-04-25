(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa, Drake, Missouri, Omaha and UMKC were winners in Sunday's regional college baseball action.
Iowa State (25-18, 1-11): Baylor beat Iowa State 4-1 to win the series. Carli Spelhaug, Sami Williams, Mikayla Ramos, Milaysia Ochoa, Alesia Ranches and Skyler Ramos accounted for ISU's six hits.
Iowa (16-16): Minnesota posted a 9-4 win over Iowa. Kalena Burns had three hits and Grace Banes homered.
Nebraska (16-16): Wisconsin beat Nebraska 9-3. The Badgers relied on a five-run fifth inning for the win. Payton Glatter drove in two runs for the Huskers. Ally Riley had two hits. Olivia Ferrell struck out six batters.
Northern Iowa (24-16, 14-6): Northern Iowa beat Bradley 14-6 behind a seven-run fifth inning. Kamryn Shaffer drove in four runs on three hits. Sammey Bunch had three RBIs on two hits. Emmy Wells tallied three hits. Bunch, Shaffer, Adara Opiola and Daryn Lamprecht hit homers.
Drake (14-26, 8-11): The Bulldogs held off Valparaiso 6-3. Skylar Rigby drove in four runs on two hits. Alexia Lara had three hits. Mackenzie Hupke struck out nine and allowed six hits in the win.
Omaha (12-24, 6-9): Omaha beat North Dakota State 8-0 to take the series. Izzy Eltze drove in three runs on three hits and homered. Taylor Johnson had two RBI. Janae Cameron went deep. Kamryn Meyer struck out nine and allowed only two hits in the win.
Missouri (34-10, 12-5): The Tigers rolled to a 10-1 over Arkansas. Brooke Wilmes drove had four RBIs on two hits and scored twice. Kim Wert plated runs. Laurin Krings tossed 5 1/3 innings of no-hit softball and struck out five. Megan Schumacher entered in relief and allowed two hits.
Kansas (22-20, 2-10): Texas beat Kansas 10-8. Macy Omli had four RBI. Brittany Jackson and Sophia Buzard drove in two each.
UMKC (24-18, 8-8): The Roos earned another win over Western Illinois, doing so 7-4. Kloe Hilbrenner, Abby Sciara and Ally Vonfeldt had two RBIs each. Camryn Stickel earned the win in the circle.
Iowa Western (32-18, 19-17): Iowa Western lost to DMACC 7-1 and 10-2.