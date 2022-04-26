(KMAland) -- Iowa State held off Iowa, UNI won their 14th straight game with a victory over Drake and Creighton was shutout by South Dakota in regional college softball on Tuesday.
Iowa State (22-24) & Iowa (19-26): Iowa State held off Iowa for a 5-4 win. Angelina Allen homered and scored twice, and Alesia Ranches added a double and two RBI. Kasey Simpson pitched in a double among two hits and drove in one for the Cyclones. Ellie Spelhaug (8-15) threw 5 2/3 innings, struck out three and gave up just two runs to get the win.
Iowa’s Brylee Klosterman posted two hits and an RBI, and Kalena Burns doubled and drove in two for the Hawkeyes. Breanna Vasquez (6-12) allowed four runs on five hits in just 2 1/3 innings and took the loss.
Creighton (14-25): Creighton was shutout by South Dakota (24-20) in a 4-0 loss. The Jays got just two hits in the game — both singles by Kiara Mills and Cayla Nielsen. Mikayla Santa Cruz threw five innings, struck out three and gave up just two runs on four hits.
Northern Iowa (27-11) Drake (17-24): Northern Iowa won their 14th straight game with a 4-1 win over Drake. Taylor Hogan and Brooke Snider had two hits each for the Panthers while Daryn Lamphrect pitched in a double and two RBI. Kailyn Packard (18-4) threw all seven for UNI, striking out eight and allowing just one run on five hits and a walk.
Drake’s Addie Lightner had two hits and scored once, and Paige Bedsworth added a hit and drove in a run for the Bulldogs. Bedsworth went three innings and gave up three earned runs to fall to 6-4 on the season.