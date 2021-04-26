(Columbia) -- Missouri softball dropped an 8-4 battle with No. 6 Arkansas (38-7).
Kim Wert and Emma Raabe both hit home runs and drove in two runs each for the Tigers (34-11).
Missouri will be back in action at home against Florida on Friday.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 27, 2021 @ 12:28 am
(Columbia) -- Missouri softball dropped an 8-4 battle with No. 6 Arkansas (38-7).
Kim Wert and Emma Raabe both hit home runs and drove in two runs each for the Tigers (34-11).
Missouri will be back in action at home against Florida on Friday.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.