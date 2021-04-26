College Softball

(Columbia) -- Missouri softball dropped an 8-4 battle with No. 6 Arkansas (38-7).

Kim Wert and Emma Raabe both hit home runs and drove in two runs each for the Tigers (34-11). 

Missouri will be back in action at home against Florida on Friday.

