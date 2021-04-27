(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat UMKC and Northern Iowa routed Drake in Tuesday's regional college softball action.
Iowa State (26-18) & UMKC (24-19): Iowa State earned an 8-0 win over UMKC. Mikayla Ramos had five RBI, homered and scored three runs. Carli Spelhaug had three hits. Ellie Spelhaug tossed six innings and only two hits. Both of UMKC's hits were from Ally Vonfeldt
Drake (14-27, 8-12) & UNI (25-16, 15-6): UNI beat Drake 13-5 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Kamryn Schaffer drove in six runs and homered. Adara Opiola had four RBI off three hits. Macy Johnson paced Drake with two hits.