(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State swept a doubleheader, and Iowa, UNI, Drake, Creighton, Omaha and Missouri were all winners in regional college softball on Saturday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Baylor 15 Iowa State 3
Iowa 7 Rutgers 4
Northern Iowa 9 Valparaiso 0
Drake 9 Belmont 4 — 8 inn
Northwestern 8 Nebraska 6
Creighton 7 Providence 0
Omaha 5 Western Illinois 5
Northwest Missouri State 12 Lincoln 0
Northwest Missouri State 6 Lincoln 2
Missouri 8 Texas A&M 1
South Dakota State 3 Kansas City 1
South Dakota State 14 Kansas City 3
Oklahoma 14 Kansas 0