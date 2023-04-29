Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State swept a doubleheader, and Iowa, UNI, Drake, Creighton, Omaha and Missouri were all winners in regional college softball on Saturday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Baylor 15 Iowa State 3

Iowa 7 Rutgers 4

Northern Iowa 9 Valparaiso 0

Drake 9 Belmont 4 — 8 inn

Northwestern 8 Nebraska 6

Creighton 7 Providence 0

Omaha 5 Western Illinois 5

Northwest Missouri State 12 Lincoln 0

Northwest Missouri State 6 Lincoln 2

Missouri 8 Texas A&M 1

South Dakota State 3 Kansas City 1

South Dakota State 14 Kansas City 3

Oklahoma 14 Kansas 0

