(KMAland) -- Iowa Western rolled to a pair of wins over Central Community College, winning 16-0 and 11-1.
Katriana Bain had two hits and drove in four runs, and Karlie Chonis had a home run among two hits in the opener. Brook Melnychuk struck out six and allowed just one hit in four shutout innings to get the win.
In game two, Bain had another three hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Taya Opheim chipped in two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Libby Walls struck out six in four innings to get the win.