(KMAland) -- Hatti Moore bashed three home runs, including a walk-off, for Missouri in a win while Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton and Kansas all took losses in regional college softball on Friday.
Iowa State (22-25, 2-11): The Cyclones took a tough 1-0 loss to Baylor (27-19, 5-8). Angelina Allen, Alesia Ranches, Milaysia Ramos and Angelita Fuentes all had one hit each for ISU, which got four shutout innings from Saya Swain, who struck out three and gave up just four hits.
Iowa (19-27, 2-16): No. 8 Northwestern(36-7, 16-2) pulled away for a 9-5 win over the Hawkeyes. Nia Carter led Iowa with a home run among two hits and Marissa Peek also drove in one run in the defeat. Denali Loecker tossed all six innings for the Hawkeyes in the defeat.
Nebraska (34-12, 13-3): Nebraska dropped a 6-2 decision to Ohio State (30-13, 10-8). Abbie Squier had a double among two hits while Peyton Glatter doubled and drove in two to lead the Huskers offense. Olivia Ferrell (17-6) was saddled with a rare loss, throwing six innings and striking out five.
Creighton (14-26, 4-16): DePaul (25-20, 13-6) handled Creighton, 9-4. Alyssa Gappa homered among two hits and drove in two while Brittney Manthie added two hits for Creighton. Kailey Wilson also had two hits and drove in one. Mikayla Santa Cruz took the loss despite striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings.
Missouri (30-17, 9-9): Hatti Moore hit a walk-off two-run home run to lift Missouri to a 7-5 win in eight innings over Texas A&M (27-19, 5-14). The homer for Moore was her third of the game, and she finished with six RBI. Jenna Laird accounted for the other run with a home run of her own, and Alex Honnold went 4-for-4 with a double. Jordan Weber threw all eight innings for the Tigers with eight strikeouts.
Kansas (15-29, 2-11): Kansas was a 7-0 loser to No. 1 Oklahoma (43-1, 12-1). Olivia Bruno and Shae DesRochers had one hit each for the Jayhawks.