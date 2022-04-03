(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha, UMKC, Kansas and Missouri snagged wins in Sunday's regional college softball action.
Iowa State (19-16, 0-3): Texas completed the weekend sweep, doing so with a 7-2 win. Kaylee Pond drove in the only two runs on two hits, including a double. Carli Spelhaug had three hits and scored twice, and Kasey Simpson doubled.
Iowa (16-16, 0-6): Iowa’s woes continued with a 6-2 loss to Maryland. Tristin Doster drove in two runs on three hits and homered while Kalena Burns had Iowa’s other hit.
Nebraska (25-9, 5-0): Nebraska completed the weekend sweep of Rutgers with a 9-0 win. Mya Felder and Kaylin Kinney both homered in the victory while Kinney sent in four runs, and picked up the win in the circle after tossing five innings of one-hit softball. Cam Ybarra drove in two runs on two hits
Northern Iowa (14-11, 6-1): The Panthers were a 1-0 winner over Missouri State. Emmy Wells’ walkoff home run in the eighth inning did the trick. The homer was one of only two hits by the Panthers. The other came from Mya Dodge. Kailyn Packard took the win after striking out 12 on five hits in eight innings.
Drake (8-18, 2-4): Southern Illinois had too much offense for Drake in a 13-5 contest. Emily Valtman homered and drove in a run while Addie Lightner sent in two runs, and Paige Bedsworth muscled two hits. Bedsworth, Lightner and Delaney Taylor doubled in the loss.
Omaha (14-11, 3-3): Omaha won a 1-0 pitcher’s duel over North Dakota State. A sacrifice fly from Sydney Ross in the first inning was the difference. Lexi Burkhardt, Jamie White and Sophie Cerveny had hits for Omaha. Kamryn Meyer tossed a complete-game gem, striking out 11 on four hits in the shutout.
Missouri (22-13, 3-5): Kendyll Bailey’s solo home run in the third inning propelled the Tigers to a 2-1 win over South Carolina. Jenna Laird had two hits – a double and triple – and scored a run. Alex Honnold and Kimberly Wert posted two knocks apiece. Laurin Krings picked up the win after tossing six innings of six-hit, six-strikeout action.
UMKC (8-22, 4-2): St. Thomas held off UMKC for a 3-2 win despite the Roos outhitting them 6-5. Kloe Hilbrenner had two of those knocks and stole a bag. Delaney Fenoglio and Ally Vonfeldt each doubled while Fenoglio pushed in a pair of runs.
Kansas (12-20, 1-5): The Jayhawks closed their series with Texas Tech by snagging their first Big 12 win with a 10-4 win. Ashlyn Anderson, Cheyenne Hornbuckle, Peyton Renzi and Sara Roszak each went deep in the victory. Hornbuckle and Renzi had three RBI apiece while Roszak contributed two RBI. Lyric Moore drove in one run on two hits, and Madison Hirsch also had two hits.