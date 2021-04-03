(KMAland) -- Creighton walked off on DePaul. Iowa swept Indiana and Missouri earned a win in Saturday's college softball action.
Iowa State (23-11, 0-6): Oklahoma State scored in the eighth to beat Iowa State 2-1. The Cyclones outhit the Cowgirls 7-5, led by two from Carli Spelhaug. Skylar Ramos homered.
Kansas (17-14, 1-5): No. 1 Oklahoma rolled Kansas 10-1. The Jayhawks had four hits. Those came from Sydnee Ramsey, Brittany Jackson, Madison Hirsch and Tarin Travieso. Ramsey drove in KU's only run.
Creighton (10-7, 6-3): Brooke Rosonke scored on an error in Creighton's 7-6 walk-off win over DePaul. Madeline Vejvoda had three hits and three RBIs. Kailey Wilson also had two hits.
Nebraska (11-8): Nebraska split with Rutgers. The Huskers won the first game 8-1 and lost the second 10-6. Peyton Glatter drove in four in the win. Cam Ybarra had three RBIs in the loss.
Iowa (12-7): Iowa swept Indiana 8-0 and 1-0. Freshman Denali Loecker finished the day with four hits, including a two-run homer.
Northern Iowa (15-13, 6-3): The Panthers had five runs in the second inning of their 9-1 win over Evansville. Adar Opiola had four RBI. Brooke Snider drove in three.
Drake (6-21, 2-7): Illinois State was too much for Drake in a 9-3 loss for the Bulldogs. Emily Valtman drove in two of Drake's three runs.
Missouri (28-7, 6-3): A nine-run second inning propelled Mizzou to a 10-6 victory over South Carolina. Brooke Wilmes, Casidy Chaumont, Cayla Kessinger and Emma Raabe each had two RBIs. Kim Wert posted a team-high three hits.
UMKC (17-13, 2-6): North Dakota State swept the Roos 6-3 and 4-2. Lia Lombardini drove in both of UMKC's runs in the second game.