(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Texas Tech, Iowa edged Rutgers and Nebraska swept Maryland in Friday's regional college softball slate.
Northwest Missouri State (16-20, 10-14): Missouri Southern swept Northwest 4-3 and 8-2. Olivia Dougherty drove in two runs in the first loss. Abby Nolte had two RBIs in the second game.
Iowa State (27-18, 2-11): Iowa State scored three runs in the fourth to earn the 4-1 win over Texas Tech. Milaysia Ochoa drove in two runs. Mikayla Ramos was patient at the plate and drew three walks. Ellie Spelhaug struck out seven in the win.
Iowa (16-16): Iowa beat Rutgers 11-8. Aralee Bogar had four RBIs off two hits. Marissa Peek drove in three. Brylee Klosterman had three hits and scored three runs.
Nebraska (18-16): Nebraska swept Maryland 2-1 and 4-3. Olivia Ferrell allowed only three hits and struck out four in the first win. Anni Raley drove in two of their three runs. In the second win, Nebraska scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning. Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra drove in two runs each and homered. Courtney Wallace struck out four.
Creighton (14-14, 8-7): South Dakota swept the Bluejays 9-2 and 11-0. Cayla Nielsen and Kailey Wilson drove in Creighton's only runs of the day.
Missouri (34-12, 12-7): Florida beat Missouri 5-2 behind a five-run sixth inning. Cayla Kessinger homered to drive in Mizzou's only runs of the evening. Kendyll Bailey doubled. Jordan Weber struck out five and allowed only two hits.
Kansas (22-21, 2-11): Baylor beat Kansas 7-1. Ashlyn Anderson drove in the Jayhawks' lone run. Morgyn Wynne, Tarin Travieso and Haliegh Harper managed hits in the loss.