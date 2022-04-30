(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State split a doubleheader, Iowa State, Creighton, Omaha and Missouri were also winners and Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas City, Drake and Kansas fell in regional college softball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (13-36, 7-17): Northwest Missouri State split a doubleheader with Central Missouri (17-34, 8-16), winning the opener 3-1 before a 9-8 eight-inning loss. In the opener, Jacee Winn, Olivia Daugherty and Madison Friest all had two hits, and Breck Dickey struck out six in seven one-run innings.
In the finale, Friest cracked a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth, but UCM scored three in the bottom half to walk-off a winner. Abby Nolte had two hits, including a home run, with two RBI, two walks and three runs, and Lauren Gray went 1-for-1 for with four walks and two RBI.
Iowa State (23-25, 3-11): Iowa State snagged a 6-1 win over Baylor (27-20, 5-9). Kaylee Pond doubled and drove in a run, and Carli Spelhaug and Mikayla Ramos each had a hit and an RBI for the Cyclones. Karlie Charles threw five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and struck out two.
Iowa (19-28, 2-17): Iowa was shutout in a 4-0 loss to Northwestern (37-7, 17-2). The Hawkeyes had just four hits in the loss, including two from Kalena Burns. Sophia Maras and Marissa Peek had one hit apiece, and Breanna Vasquez threw all six innings with three strikeouts.
Nebraska (34-13, 13-4): Nebraska took a second straight loss to Ohio State (31-13, 11-8), 5-4. The Buckeyes won on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh after Sydney Gray tied the game with a solo shot in the top of the seventh. Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra added two hits, and Kaylin Kinney smashed a two-run home run.
Creighton (16-26, 6-16): Creighton put together an 11-hit offensive attack on their way to an 11-6 win over DePaul (25-22, 13-8). Wilson went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI and two runs to lead the Creighton offense. Vejvoda tallied a double among two hits and scored three times, and Croker had a hit and two RBI. Mikayla Santa Cruz (6-10) threw 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief to get the win for the Jays.
Omaha (25-12, 13-4) & Kansas City (10-32, 6-10): Omaha doubled up on Kansas City for an 8-4 Summit League win. Lynsey Tucker went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Lexi Burkhardt had a two-run double to lead the Mavericks. Maggie O’Brien also had two hits and scored twice behind Kamryn Meyer, who struck out five in five innings.
Kansas City’s Ally Vonfeldt went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, and Kloe Hilbrenner had two hits and two runs for the Roos.
Drake (17-25, 11-10): Drake didn’t have enough in an 8-5 loss to Loyola Chicago(14-26, 8-14). The Bulldogs got two hits each from Libby Ryan, Macy Johnson and Delaney Taylor while Addie Lightner had a double and drove in two.
Missouri (31-17, 10-9): Kimberly Wert and Kara Daly each hit home runs and combined to drive in six for Missouri in a 7-2 win over Texas A&M (27-20, 5-15). Laurin Krings (13-7) threw all seven innings, struck out five and worked around five walks and seven hits.
Kansas (14-31, 2-12): Kansas was routed by No. 1 Oklahoma (44-1, 13-1), 19-0. Lyric Moore, Olivia Bruno and Shae DesRochers all had one hit each for the Jayhawks in the loss that saw the Sooners score 12 runs in the fifth.