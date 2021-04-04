Softball

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska were on opposite ends of 2-1 results against Indiana and Rutgers on Sunday. 

Iowa (13-7): Riley Sheehy's RBI in the 10th inning propelled Iowa to a 2-1 win over Indiana. Brylee Klosterman had two hits for the Hawkeyes. Lauren Shaw earned the win in the circle. Allison Doocy struck out seven in six innings. 

Nebraska (11-9): Rutgers plated two in the sixth to beat Nebraska 2-1. Billie Andrews and Peyton Glatter accounted for the Huskers' only hits. Tristen Edwards drew three walks. 

