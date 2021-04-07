(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was swept by Central Missouri while Drake split with Western Illinois in regional college softball action on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (9-11): Northwest Missouri State 5-2 and 13-3 to Central Missouri on Tuesday. Olivia Daugherty homered and drove in two in the opener and then had two hits in the finale. Kaitlyn Weis also homered among two hits and drove in two in the second contest.
Drake (7-22): Drake and Western Illinois shared a split on Tuesday. Drake won the opener 5-0 thanks to Nicole Timmons three-hit shutout. Timmons struck out nine, and Libby Ryan added a double and two RBI. The Bulldogs lost the second game, 3-2. Aubree Beitzinger had two hits for Drake in the loss.