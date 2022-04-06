(KMAland) -- UNI routed Iowa State, Iowa edged Drake and Missouri was a winner over Kansas City in regional college softball action Wednesday.
Northern Iowa (15-11) & Iowa State (19-17): Northern Iowa took a five-inning 12-4 win over Iowa State. Madison Parks and Emmy Wells each went deep twice, combining to drive in eight runs for the Panthers. Mya Dodge also went deep, drove in two and scored twice. Kailyn Packard (10-4) struck out six and allowed just one earned run to get the win.
Alesia Ranches and Milaysia Ochoa had a hit and two RBI each, and Angelina Allen added two hits and two runs for the Cyclones in the loss.
Iowa (17-16) & Drake (9-20): Iowa nabbed a 3-2 win over Drake. Denali Loecker hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning to lift the Hawkeyes. She also threw five innings and struck out four to get a no-decision before Breanna Vasquez (6-8) went the final two shutout frames to get the win.
Drake had just three hits in the game, including a two-run double from Haylee Lehman.
Missouri (23-13) & Kansas City (8-23): Missouri nabbed a 5-1 win over Kansas City. Laurin Krings had nine strikeouts and allowed just one run on two hits in five innings to get the win and move to 12-5 on the year. Casidy Chaumont doubled, homered, drove in two and scored twice for the Tigers. Kendyll Bailey and Jenna Laird added two hits each.
Ally Vonfeldt led the Roos offense with two hits and drove in a run. Casey Stout threw five innings and fell to 2-5 with the loss.